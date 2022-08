Norfolk State unveils challenging men's basketball schedule

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State looks to stay on top of the MEAC for a third straight season, but the Spartans will face plenty of challenges before even reaching conference play.

NSU unveiled its 2022-2023 men's basketball schedule on Thursday that sees strong opponents up and down the slate. The green and gold will visit Baylor, UCLA and Houston over the course of November. Norfolk State also travels to Old Dominion and will face Hampton twice, including at the Legacy Classic in Newark, New Jersey, on February 4.

The Spartans tip off their season on November 7, hosting Virginia University Lynchburg. Norfolk State's full 2022-2023 schedule is listed below:

Monday, November 7- vs. Virginia University Lynchburg, 7:30

Wednesday, November - vs. Cairn, 7:00

Friday, November 11- @ Baylor, TBD

Monday, November 14- @ UCLA, 7:00

Thursday, November 17- @ Monmouth, 5:30

Saturday, November 19- vs. Alabama A&M @ Atlanta Has Something to Say HBCU Challenge, TBD

Tuesday, November 22- vs. St. Mary's College, 7:00

Tuesday, November 29- @ Houston, TBD

Saturday, December 3- @ Old Dominion, TBD

Saturday, December 10- @ William & Mary, TBD

Wednesday, December 14- vs. Bowling Green, 7:00

Saturday, December 17- vs. Hampton @ HBCU Challenge in Las Vegas, TBD

Sunday, December 18- vs. North Carolina A&T @ HBCU Challenge in Las Vegas, TBD

Wednesday, December 21- @ Nevada, TBD

Wednesday, January 4- vs. Penn State-Wilkes-Barre, TBD

Wednesday, January 7- vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, TBD*

Monday, January 9- @ Delaware State, TBD*

Saturday January 14- vs. Howard, TBD*

Saturday January 21- @ Coppin State, TBD*

Monday, January 23- @ Morgan State, TBD*

Saturday, January 28- vs. South Carolina State, TBD*

Monday, January 30- vs. North Carolina Central- TBD*

Saturday, February 4- vs. Hampton @ Legacy Classic in Newark, NJ, TBD

Saturday, February 11- @ Maryland-Eastern Shore, TBD*

Monday, February 13- vs. Delaware State, TBD*

Saturday, February 18- vs. Coppin State, TBD*

Monday, February 20- vs. Morgan State, TBD*

Saturday, February 25- @ South Carolina State, TBD*

Monday, February 27- @ North Carolina Central, TBD*

Thursday, March 2- @ Howard, TBD*

March 8-March 11- MEAC Tournament @ Scope

*MEAC opponent