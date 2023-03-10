Norfolk State women headed back to MEAC championship game

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Friday saw the Norfolk State women move one step closer to claiming their first MEAC Tournament title since 2002.

Kierra Wheeler scored 22 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead the Spartans past North Carolina Central, 81-59, in the MEAC semifinals at The Scope. The green and gold will meet Howard in Saturday's title game.

NSU wasted no time sprinting out of the gate, leading 20-9 after the opening frame and holding a 39-22 advantage at the half. The Eagles would try to claw back during the second half, but could get no closer than 10 points.

Wheeler's efforts led five Spartans in double-figures. MEAC Defensive Player of the Year Camille Downs scored 15 points and swiped five steals, Danaijah Williams added 14 points, Niya Fields chipped in 11 points, with Deja Francis scoring 10 points.

Norfolk State forced the Eagles into 26 turnovers and scored 30 points off of those takeaways.

Saturday's title game will be a rematch of last year's MEAC title game in which the Bison got the better of the green and gold, 61-44. The two squads split their regular season match-ups, with each team winning on its home floor. Howard topped Norfolk State in the regular season finale, 60-55.