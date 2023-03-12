Norfolk State women punch ticket to NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2002

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — As the final free throw sank through the bottom of the net, Norfolk State guard Niya Fields waved goodbye with both hands to the fans at the Norfolk Scope.

Perhaps she was biding farewell to a drought that has lasted longer than two decades.

The Spartan women held off Howard for a 56-52 win in the MEAC Championship, punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2002.

Fields scored 11 points and was terrific from the charity stripe, sinking 8-10 free throws. She made seven of eight shots from the foul line in the final 20 seconds.

"This means the world to us. We finally made our mark," Fields said. "This is something that we can come back, show our kids that in 2022-2023, the Lady Spartans did that thing."

Kierra Wheeler was named most outstanding performer for the tournament, averaging 16.3 points and 8.6 rebounds over NSU's three tournament contests. She scored six points in the victory over Howard.

"This is a once in a lifetime type of thing," Wheeler said. "A lot of people underestimated us and we love that. We love the disrespect of the HBCU or the MEAC, and we're just proud to wear this Norfolk State across our chest."

Makoye Diawara also scored 11 points to lead the way for Norfolk State. The Bison made things tight down the stretch with two three-point shots from Destiny Howell, who tallied 30 points on eight made threes. Each time Howard made a run, Fields was able to step to the line and hit free throws to keep the green and gold advantage.

A terrific season continues at 26-6 for Norfolk State, which now awaits its opening matchup in The Big Dance. The Women's NCAA Tournament Selection Show is at 8:00 on Sunday night and will be televised on ESPN.