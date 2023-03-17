Norfolk State women's season ends at the hands of No. 1 South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WTKR) — The terrific run for the Norfolk State came to a close on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

Top overall seed South Carolina never trailed in the game, knocking the Spartans out 72-40.

Larry Vickers' group trailed 20-7 after the first quarter, but kept the Gamecocks honest throughout the second quarter. Back-to-back turnovers turned into a 5-0 run, forcing a frustrated Dawn Staley to call a timeout with the score at 24-12. A 9-0 run would push the gap back out to 33-12, NSU going into the half down 34-18.

"If it wasn't for the way we play defense, (Norfolk State) would've probably given us a lot of trouble given how we shot the ball," Staley, a University of Virginia legend, said.

USC used its size advantage to grow the lead in the second half, outrebounding the Spartans 49-33.

"South Carolina is as good as you expect them to be," Vickers said. "And they just keep running them out, running them out."

Kierra Wheeler led all scorers with 13 points, Niya Fields chipping in 10 for the green and cold. Zia Cooke and Laeticia Amihere each tallied 11 points for South Carolina.

The loss puts the finishing touches on a terrific season for NSU. The Spartans, making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2002, wrap up the season a 26-7.