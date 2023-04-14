Norfolk State's Bankston makes PIT debut

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- Another day of the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, another Norfolk State Spartan taking the court.

Kris Bankston suited up for the Jani-King squad on Thursday night for the team's first game of the PIT. The NSU forward scored five points and pulled down three rebounds in 20 minutes of work in the 92-78 loss to Roger Brown's Restaurant.

"It's a blessing coming out here to show off talent in front of different scouts and GM's and stuff," Bankston said. "It's just a blessing. Even though I didn't have the best performance, I'm happy to be here."

The senior was an All-MEAC First Team performer this past season, posting 14.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. His 47 blocks ranked second in the MEAC, as he pulled in league All-Defensive Team honors as well. He's impressed Green and Gold Nation and the conference during his college career and now he looks to do the same to those evaluating for the next level.

"I work hard, I do what I'm told and I try to do what I can for the team to get the win," he said of what he hopes pro scouts take away from the tournament about him.

The cheers in the gym at Churchland High School may have been a little bit louder for Bankston when compared to other players on the floor Thursday night. The Spartan has Norfolk State teammates and fans scattered among the stands.

"I really appreciate all the support from the Norfolk State family and alumni," he smiled.

Bankston and Jani-King will take the floor on Friday at 3:15 PM for their second game of the PIT.

His Norfolk State teammate, Joe Bryant Jr., played his second tournament contest on Thursday afternoon. Bryant scored nine points, pulled down seven rebounds and dished out six assists in Portsmouth Partnership's 97-81 loss to Portsmouth Sports Club. He'll wrap up his tournament stay on Saturday at 11:00 AM.