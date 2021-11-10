Norfolk State's Carter reflects on setting program passing record

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Juwan Carter is happy to be atop the Norfolk State football record books as the program's all-time leader in career passing yards. He just wishes he could have surpassed the mark during a Spartans' victory.

"It's nice breaking the record, but I still want to win," Carter said on Tuesday. "Same goal as the beginning of the year- win, win, win."

Carter passed Aaron Sparrow's record this past Saturday during NSU's 38-36 double overtime loss to North Carolina Central. Sparrow's mark had topped the list for the green and gold since 1995. Carter's new mark currently stands at 8,906 passing yards with two games remaining, which means he'll likely surpass the 9,000 yard mark when all is said and done.

"When I'm able to look back 10, 15 years from now, I want to be able to say that my name is still in the record book," he said. "Hopefully it'll be longer than Aaron Sparrow's 25 years."

"Whenever you're close to records like that, it's always a great accomplishment, especially for you and the young men who have played with you," added Spartans' head coach Dawson Odoms. "It's great for our team. I think we've been doing really good things and happy to see him be able to achieve that before he leaves."

Norfolk State sits at 6-3 on the campaign and visits Delaware State on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM. The Spartans' final home game will be on November 20 at 2:00 PM against South Carolina State.