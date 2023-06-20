Norfolk State's Dawson Odums reflects on progress made as Spartans hold high school camp on Juneteenth

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — It's the time of year college football coaches are looking for that next great player. Schools are holding high school camps on their campuses across the country.

Norfolk State began a stretch of three straight days of camp on Monday.

"Just looking at who could be that next Spartan," said NSU head coach Dawson Odums.

This year's edition of the green and gold's 757 High School Showcase with providing some special meaning beyond the drills.

Odums and the Spartans hosting the camp the same day as the nation observes Juneteenth, honoring the day the last enslaved people in our country found out they were free.

"Having a chance to showcase their skills on a day like Juneteenth is just great for our community, great for our football program, great for the families," he said. "They're out of work, didn't have to take time off work to come to our football camp."

A graduate of a North Carolina Central and a longtime coach at historically black college and university's in the country, Odums is happy to share the progress that he's seen.

"As we begin to reflect on what we transpired during that time to where we are now, we still got a long way to go," he said. "But we're further along than we were at one point in time and that is something to celebrate."

The long throws, impressive catches, and football IQ are vital for what N-S-U is looking for. Yet something as simple as fellowship through football during the United States newest federal holiday is much more important.

"The more we celebrate it, the more we talk about it, the more we have the ability to pass our history along," Odums said. "We're so grateful that they chose to spend Juneteenth with us."

Around 240 players displayed their skills at Dick Price Stadium on Monday. Norfolk State begins its season on Sept. 2 against Virginia State.