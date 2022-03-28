Norfolk State's Hawkins, Old Dominion's Oliver hit transfer portal

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State made back-to-back MEAC title runs, which included two NCAA Tournament appearances. Jalen Hawkins was right in the thick of things, but if the Spartans want to make it three in a row, it looks like they'll have to do it without him.

An athletic department spokesperson confirmed to News 3 on Monday that Hawkins is entering the transfer portal, while also testing the NBA Draft process.

The guard ranked second on the Spartans in 2021-2022 with 12.9 points per game and 27.4 minutes per contest, playing in 27 of the team's 31 games and starting 15 of the outings. He added 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals to beef up his stat line.

Hawkins's presumed departure means that Norfolk State will be without its top three scorers when it takes the floor this fall. MEAC Player of the Year Joe Bryant Jr. and forward Kris Bankston are also not returning due to graduation or expired eligibility.

Across town, Old Dominion guard A.J. Oliver announced that he's also hitting the transfer portal. Oliver went through Senior Day ceremonies with the Monarchs and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Oliver was a key reserve for ODU this past season, appearing in all 32 games and starting 11 contests. He averaged 17.6 minutes per outing and 2.6 points per game.

The guard joins Jaylin Hunter and Kalu Ezikpe as Monarchs currently in the portal.