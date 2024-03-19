Norfolk State's Jones being transparent with team about potential talks with UIC

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — Robert Jones has never shied away from acknowledging when there's outside interest in him.

That is once again being addressed at Norfolk State. According to a report from the Field of 68's Jeff Goodman, the University of Illinois at Chicago is negotiating with Jones to become the school's next head men's basketball coach.

UIC is in negotiations with Norfolk State coach Robert Jones to replace Luke Yaklich, source told @TheFieldOf68.



Jones went to the NCAA tourney in 2021 and 2022 and is 124-42 in the MEAC in his 11 seasons.



UIC hasn't been to the NCAA tourney since 2004. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 19, 2024

The Spartans' leader neither confirmed nor denied the report.

"With success comes suitors," Jones said. "So it's just part of the business. That's all I'll really say."

This comes as the green and gold are preparing to play in the CollegeInsiders.com Tournament on Saturday, where they'll take on either Austin Peay or Alabama A&M.

Goodman's post made it back to some NSU players, bringing up questions that Jones says he won't shy away from when it comes to those in his locker room.

"Terrence Jones asked me about it," he said. "I told him, 'I'm standing right here. Nothing's happening, I'm standing right here.'"

At 210-148, Jones is the second coach in Norfolk State men's basketball history to reach the 200 win milestone. He's guided the program to two NCAA Tournament appearances in 2021 and 2022, two MEAC Tournament championships, and three league regular season titles. The Spartans are about to play in their eighth postseason under his stewardship.

With those kind of accomplishments come ventures from other schools. When those times have come, Jones has elected to be upfront about it with his staff, players, and leadership at Norfolk State.

"When the previous coach (Anthony Evans) left here, we were totally blindsided," said Jones, who worked on Evans' staff for six seasons. "I told myself that if I ever got an opportunity where someone else wanted me, I would make sure my staff and administration know completely. You owe it to your staff and the administration has been so good to me, to leave them in the dark I don't think is fair."

After falling to Howard in the semifinals of the MEAC Tournament last Friday, Norfolk State (22-11) took the rest of the weekend off before getting back to work on Monday for their first game in the CIT Tournament.

"We got to get back in the right head space. That's the thing I keep preaching to the guys; if we're going to do this thing, we're going to do it," Jones said. "If we're going to play, we're going to play to win."

Jones does expect point guard and MEAC Player of the Year Jamarii Thomas to be available for the game after Thomas couldn't finish its semifinal contest with the Bison last week with a lower leg injury.

Having watched multiple teams turn down bids to tournaments like the NIT, the head coach happy to be back in the gym focused on ending the season with a win a year after not playing in the postseason at all.

"I don't when we became so boujee that we don't want to play in the postseason," Jones said. "It's an honor to play in the postseason. I don't care if you play in the CIT, NIT, WBIT, everyone can't play in the postseason."

"If you have the opportunity to play, you need to take full advantage of it because it extends your seniors careers and for the younger guys, it gives them more game experience that might help you in the future."

Norfolk State will tip off with either the Governors or the Bulldogs at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday in Echols Hall.