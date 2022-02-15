Norfolk State's Jones secures 100ths MEAC victory

DOVER, DE (WTKR)- Robert Jones has helped Norfolk State basketball reach a consistent level of success. Monday saw the Spartans' head coach reach a career milestone.

NSU topped Delaware State, 69-66, giving Jones his career MEAC victory number 100. His first win in the conference came on December 5, 2013, against former league member Florida A&M.

Jones began his Norfolk State head coaching tenure during the 2013-2014 campaign. Now in his ninth season, he's led the Spartans to a postseason tournament in all but one year, with the exception of 2020 when the beginning of the pandemic wiped out any playoff.

2021 saw Jones guide the green and gold to a MEAC Tournament title and an NCAA Tournament appearance. Norfolk State topped Appalachian State in the First Four in Dayton, before falling to top-seeded Gonzaga in the first round.

Monday's win saw NSU trailing by eight points in the second half before rallying for the victory. Dana Tate scored 20 points to fuel the Spartans to the conference win. Jalen Hawkins added 14 points while Joe Bryant chipped in 11 points.

Norfolk State is back in action on Saturday when the Spartans visit Coppin State, looking for the season sweep of the Eagles. Jones and his group topped CSU on January 22 at Echols Hall, 84-77. Tip off on Saturday is set for 4:00 PM.