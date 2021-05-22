Norfolk Tides announces Harbor Park will begin to welcome fans at full capacity

NORFOLK, Va. - The Tides announced Saturday that Harbor Park will open at 100 percent fan capacity.

The current 38% capacity limit and social distancing restrictions will be lifted beginning Friday, May 28 when the Tides host the Charlotte Knights at 7:05 p.m.

According to the press release, Harbor Park will be open at full capacity when the Tides host their first Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza on Saturday, May 29 vs. Charlotte at 7:05 p.m.

Single-game tickets for the final three games on May 28, 29 and 30 are now available for purchase with no restrictions.

Single-game tickets for June and the remainder of the season are set to go on sale May 26 at 10 a.m.

Single-game tickets start at $13 for reserved seats, with box seats available for $14.

Full Season ticket holders will still have access to account manager for the remaining games in May, and will receive physical tickets for home games in June through September. Season ticket holders should check their emails for more information.

18-Game and Sunday Season ticket holders will still use account manager for the remainder of the 2021 season, and can start selecting seats on Tuesday, May 25 at 10 a.m. for home games in June through September.

Fans can purchase tickets in person at the Harbor Park box office, online here or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000.

The box office is open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The box office also opens at 10 a.m. on Saturdays when the team is at home, and is open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturdays with no home game.

For the complete 2021 home schedule, click here.