Norfolk Tides host Bark in the Park game

NORFOLK, Va. - On Sunday afternoon, the Norfolk Tides hosted their Bark in the Park game, giving fans a chance to bring their dogs with them to a baseball game.

"So much fun," Tides fan Cory Brewbaker said. "It's my favorite day. I scout on the schedule. I'm like, 'Have to go to Bark in the Park,' it's my favorite day in the Tides' park.

"It's a lot of stimulation [for the dogs], but once they get used to it they are chill."

"[My dog] was getting really excited and saw the dogs, but we go to dog parks all the time, so we were pretty used to it. It's nice to be out here," Tides fan Krissy Gorsline added. "There's so many dogs and just glad to be here with our friends and having a good time."