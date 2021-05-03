Norfolk Tides single-game tickets go on sale Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. - Tuesday May 4th is a big day for the Norfolk Tides - both on and off the field.

The team, Triple-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles, opens its 2021 season Tuesday at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. After last season was canceled due to COVID-19, Tuesday's game will be the Tides' first in 609 days (September 2, 2019).

Tuesday is also the day single-game tickets go on sale for Tides May 2021 home games.

"Everyone's been asking for months when we're going to have tickets on sale," Tides general manager Joe Gregory told News 3 Monday. "With the Governor's orders changing from 30 percent capacity to 50 percent and from 10 foot distancing to 6 foot distancing, we had to recreate the seating map over and over. But the music stopped, and we know where the chairs are. Now it's our chance to fill them."

For their first two home series, May 18-23 vs. Jacksonville and May 25-30 vs. Charlotte, the Tides will welcome fans back to Harbor Park at 38 percent capacity. This means more than 4,700 fans can the team's first 12 scheduled games.

Single-game tickets for the month of May will go on sale to the general public Tuesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. Fans are able to purchase tickets in person at the Harbor Park box office, online at NorfolkTides.com/Tickets or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000. The Harbor Park box office will be open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday each week.

Tickets will be sold in four different sized pods: two seats, four seats, six seats and eight seats. Each pod will be at least six feet from other pods in the seating bowl. Single-game tickets start at $13 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $14. Tickets for June, July, August and September will be announced at a later date in accordance with state social-distancing guidelines.

"We're only selling the first homestand, because we don't know what the protocols are going to be when the come back home in June," Gregory explained. "May is good, but hopefully we get a clear picture for June soon."

In accordance with Major League Baseball guidelines, face coverings will be required for all fans two years of age or older unless they are actively eating or drinking in their seat.

All health and safety guidlines, policies and procedures can be reviewed online at https://www.milb.com/norfolk/ballpark/covid19policies.