Norfolk's Davis stays unbeaten with sixth-round TKO

LAS VEGAS, NV (WTKR)- All he does is win. Norfolk's Keyshawn Davis can say that and back it up with his record, especially after his latest victory Thursday night.

Davis registered a technical knockout of Jose Pedraza in the sixth round of their bout at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay. The victory takes the 757 native's record to 10-0 since joining the professional ranks.

This marked his first fight since returning from a marijuana suspension. During a one-on-one interview with News 3 on Monday, Davis acknowledged that his addiction was keeping him from performing at his capability. It would appear he was onto something, as the ESPN broadcast remarked that the 26-year old was at his best on Thursday night.

"Smoking marijuana, I wasn't reaching my full potential," he pointed out. "I was really just fighting off my own talent, but now that God told me 'put that down, push that aside,' I did that and I feel like I'm walking into my true potential for sure."

There's no official word on Davis's next fight, though he did take the opportunity following his win to publicly challenge junior welterweight title holder Teofimo Lopez, who kept his crown with a win over Jamaine Ortiz right after the Norfolk native's bout.