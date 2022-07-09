Norfolk's Davis withdraws from scheduled fight

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Keyshawn Davis has been successful throughout his young professional career, but he's going to have to wait a little bit before climbing back into the ring.

Top Rank Boxing announced on Friday that Davis has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled bout next Friday against Jair Valtierra in Temecula, California, citing an illness that interrupted Davis's training camp. The release says he'll return to boxing in the fall.

Davis has enjoyed an undefeated mark early in his professional tenure, posting a record of 5-0 and recording four knockouts.

Last year, Davis earned an Olympic Silver Medal during the 2020 Tokyo Games (held in 2021 due to the pandemic). He visited the White House with the Olympic team this past May.

Davis graduated from Granby High School in Norfolk.