Norfolk's LaRoy Reynolds signs with Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - On Wednesday, Norfolk native LaRoy Reynolds announced he has signed with the New England Patriots.

The 30 year-old special teams standout spent the 2020 season with the Atlanta Falcons, his second stint with the team, after playing for the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals the previous two seasons.

The linebacker, a former star at Maury High School and UVA, has played in 115 career games with five different teams, accumulating 65 total tackles and 53 special teams tackles. With the Falcons in 2016, Reynolds played 57% of all special teams snaps for a team that reached Super Bowl LI.