Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Norfolk's LaRoy Reynolds signs with Patriots

items.[0].image.alt
Peter Joneleit/AP
Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds (59) wears a social justice helmet sticker during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
Falcons Chargers Football
Posted at 12:20 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 12:20:18-04

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - On Wednesday, Norfolk native LaRoy Reynolds announced he has signed with the New England Patriots.

The 30 year-old special teams standout spent the 2020 season with the Atlanta Falcons, his second stint with the team, after playing for the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals the previous two seasons.

The linebacker, a former star at Maury High School and UVA, has played in 115 career games with five different teams, accumulating 65 total tackles and 53 special teams tackles. With the Falcons in 2016, Reynolds played 57% of all special teams snaps for a team that reached Super Bowl LI.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education