Norview boys soccer punches first ever ticket to state tournament

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Entering Wednesday, Norview boys soccer had never reached a state tournament or region final. This group of Pilots can now say it's made history.

Jason Reyes punched home a penalty kick early in the second half and it held up as Norview topped Woodside, 1-0, in the Region 5B semifinals at Powhatan Field. The victory earned the Pilots a berth in the Class 5 state playoffs and they'll face Menchville on Friday for the region crown.

"I don't even know what to think," said Norview head coach Atherton Koolman after the win. "It's been a really long process for this squad and this is what we've been working for. I just can't believe it."

"It means a lot," added senior captain Keith Deloach. "We put in our blood, sweat and tears every single day."

Reyes's goal came about one minute after halftime and Joe Fernandez kept the Wolverines out of the net. It marked the biggest win to date in a season that's been historic for the program. The Pilots were denied an Eastern District title with a loss to Granby, but bounced back with back-to-back victories in the region tournament. They'll enter the region championship game with a 13-3 record.

Koolman has tried to stay level-headed throughout the campaign, but admitted Wednesday's victory had him thinking about what his team has accomplished.

"I keep telling myself I'm not going to think about it until the true end, but this is a heck of a moment for us," he said. "The boys battled, they stayed strong. That's the best performance we've had all season."

The Pilots hope there are more big showings to come. Norview has a chance to put its first banner on the wall for boys soccer and has a chance to do just that against the Monarchs Friday night.