NSU Athletics hires Randall Moore as director of strength and conditioning

NORFOLK, Va. (NSUSpartans.com) – The Norfolk State Athletics Department announced on Wednesday that Randall Moore has been hired to serve as the director of strength and conditioning. He arrived at NSU after working for three years at Mississippi Valley State as the student-athlete health and wellness coordinator.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Moore to the Spartan family,” said NSU Associate AD Alisha Tucker. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position which will help take our student-athletes to the next level.”

“I'm excited to begin this next chapter in my life and career as a strength and conditioning professional here at Norfolk State University,” said Moore. “I can't wait to get started, work with our student-athletes, and grow both our strength and conditioning department and our athletics program. I just thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for this opportunity, and I thank Ms. Tucker and Athletics Director Melody Webb for this opportunity as well. I am proud to be a Spartan!”

At Mississippi Valley State, Moore was responsible for the strength and conditioning of all 15 varsity sports programs, monitoring team and individual workouts while providing instruction on proper techniques. He was also responsible for the student-athlete health and wellness development, including healthy living, nutrition, strength, speed and agility programming.

He developed policies and procedures relative to nutrition education, weight and body composition management, use of dietary supplements, prevention of heat illness and dehydration, injury and illness recovery, and sport-specific nutrition.

Prior to joining MVSU, Moore served as the director of strength and conditioning for a year and a half at Shorter University in Georgia, where he oversaw the development of all 21 sports programs. He also spent time at Allegheny College as the director of peak performance and fitness, and at Gallaudet University as an assistant coach/weight and conditioning coordinator.

A 2011 graduate of Oakland University, Moore earned a bachelor’s in health science with a concentration in exercise science. He competed on the track and field team during this time there, helping the Grizzlies’ 4x100 relay team break the school record in 2009.