NSU basketball coach Robert Jones leads team to victory in HBCU All-Star Game

Michael Conroy/AP
Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones on the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 12:55 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 00:55:19-04

NEW ORLEANS - In Sunday afternoon's inaugural HBCU All-Star Game, Norfolk State men's basketball coach Robert Jones led his squad, Team McLendon, to a 79-75 win over Team Gaines.

"It's a great experience," Jones said. "The more visibility we have for the HBCU culture, the more exposure for the players, for the coaches, you can see there's some pretty good players.

"This guys will have never been seen to the rest of the world if it wasn't for this platform, so shout out to Travis Williams and I hope the [event] gets bigger and bigger."

Jones' appearance as an HBCU All-Star Game head coach came on the heels of his second straight NCAA Tournament appearance with the Spartans. It marked the first time in school history that NSU made back-to-back trips to March Madness.

