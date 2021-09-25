NSU football looks to even its record on the road at St. Francis

NORFOLK, Va. (NSUSpartans.com) - Coming off a record-setting offensive explosion against Elizabeth City State, the Norfolk State football team (1-2) takes to the road for the third time in four games to start the year this weekend, meeting the Red Flash of St. Francis (Pa.) University (1-2). Kickoff is at noon on Saturday at DeGol Field in Loretto, Pa.

Saturday's game will be broadcast on Blazin' Hot 91.1 FM and via the TuneIn and SXM apps. St. Francis will video stream the game live through the NEC Front Row platform.

Juwan Carter threw five touchdown passes, two each to Justin Smith and Marcque Ellington, in last week's 63-26 win over Elizabeth City State last week that gave Dawson Odums his first victory as head coach at NSU.

SERIES HISTORY

• This marks the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

• This is also NSU's first-ever game with a current Northeast Conference School.

ONE FOR THE BOOKS

Here's a look at records NSU set in last week's win over Elizabeth City State. Marks are overall school records unless noted as Division I only:

• Total offensive yards (675)

• 63 points (school Division I era record)

• Fewest rushing yards allow (-49)

• First downs (38, ties school record)

• Juwan Carter 5 TD passes (ties school D-I record)

• 8 total sacks (ties school D-I record)

• Josh Nardone 9 PAT

NSU IN WEEKLY MEAC HONORS

NSU has dominated the MEAC weekly football awards the last two weeks, winning a combined six for performances against Wake Forest and Elizabeth City State.

• NSU quarterback Juwan Carter was named the MEAC Offensive Player of the Week each of the last two weeks, throwing for a combined seven touchdowns in the two games (five vs. ECSU, a career high).

• LG Jalen Powell (Wake) and C Colby Byrd (ECSU) have won the last two Offensive Lineman of the Week awards.

• RB J.J. Davis was named MEAC Rookie of the Week after rushing eight times for 121 yards and two touchdowns (including a 72-yarder) vs. ECSU.

• DL Chris Myers was tabbed Defensive Player of the Week after the ECSU win after registering two of NSU's eight sacks and helping hold the Vikings to negative-49 rushing yards.

SCOUTING THE RED FLASH

Wagner scored its first win of the week last Saturday at home, outscoring visiting Wagner 33-10 in the second half en route to a 39-24 win.

• Quarterback Jyron Russell threw four touchdown passes, two to Kahtero Sumers, in the victory.

• SFU intercepted two passes, including one that Raymond Crittenden returned seven yards for a game-sealing score in the final minute.

• The Red Flash opened the year with losses to Eastern Michigan (35-15) and No. 6 FCS ranked Delaware (27-10).

• The Red Flash, who like NSU did not compete in the 2020-21 school year, were picked to finish fifth in the preseason Northeast Conference poll.

SPARTAN IN THE PROS

Norfolk State is represented in the NFL by undrafted defensive back Bobby Price of the Detroit Lions. Price was a two-time All-MEAC safety for NSU who started 37 games between 2016 and 2019 for NSU. Price spent much of the 2020 NFL season on the Lions practice squad, but was activated for two games late in the year and made one tackle. He made three tackles in Monday's game in Green Bay.