NSU football's Chavis, Quinerly participate in HBCU Combine this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. – Former Norfolk State football players Nigel Chavis and Nhyre’ Quinerly will showcase their skills in front of scouts today and tomorrow when they take part in the inaugural HBCU combine at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

They are two of 13 players from around the MEAC participating in the combine, which will include scouts from the NFL, CFL and the XFL. The first edition of the combine was set to be held last year but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Altogether, a total of 42 HBCU athletes will compete at this year’s event, including players from both the 2020 and ’21 draft classes.

Both NSU players finished their careers in 2019. Chavis, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker, ended his career as a three-time All-MEAC honoree. He earned third-team honors as a sophomore in 2017 and then first-team accolades in both 2018 and ’19. He played in 45 games at NSU and totaled 315 tackles, 37.5 TFL, 14.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. He ranks second all-time at NSU in forced fumbles, seventh in both TFL and tackles, and ninth in sacks.

Quinerly was also a first-team All-MEAC honoree in 2019. A 6-0, 195-pound safety, he started every game during his three years from the Spartans from 2017-19. He ranked fifth in the MEAC as a senior with 8.6 tackles per game, standing second on the team with 103 total tackles. He had 225 tackles for his NSU career with nine interceptions, eight pass breakups, six TFL and five forced fumbles. He ranks sixth all-time at NSU in forced fumbles and 13th in interceptions.

All on-field drills and tests performed during the HBCU Combine will be administered and performed to NFL Regional Combines specifications. Fusion Sport’s SMARTSPEED timing system will be used to electronically time the 40-yard dash and short shuttle drill.

NSU opted out of spring football competition this year after the season was pushed back from the fall. The program is expected to announce its 2021 fall schedule in the coming weeks.