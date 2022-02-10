NSU men's hoops coach Robert Jones named College Basketball All-Star Game's HBCU head coach

COLUMBUS, Ohio (NSUSports.com) — The College Basketball All-Star Game & Celebrity Extravaganza announced that Robert Jones, head coach of the Norfolk State University men's basketball team, will be the head coach of the HBCU All-Star Team. The HBCU All-Stars will play dynamic players from colleges across Ohio in the All-Star Game, which will be held on Saturday, April 23 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

The College Basketball All-Star Game & Celebrity Extravaganza runs from April 20-24. This is a five-day celebration of educational, multicultural and entertainment festivities that complement the college all-star game and a celebrity game featuring nationally renowned entertainers and local personalities. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at www.classicforcolumbus.com.

"It's an honor to be chosen to coach this amazing all-star game showcasing talented HBCU student-athletes," Jones said. "I am truly humbled by this selection and look forward to a wonderful experience."

Jones is in his ninth year as head coach of the Spartans and 15th overall with the program. He has amassed an overall record of 157-124 and a sterling MEAC mark of 98-33. Jones led the Spartans to the MEAC tournament title and accompanying NCAA tournament berth last season along with the program's second-ever victory in the "Big Dance," a first-round victory over Appalachian State. This season, the Spartans are 15-5 overall and in first place in the MEAC with a 6-1 mark entering this weekend.

The all-star game will be played on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio with an 8 p.m. tipoff time. There will be a full slate of educational, fashion and entertainment festivities, for all ages, at Nationwide Arena the preceding basketball game.

"Having Coach Jones lead the HBCU All-Stars is such a thrill for this event. His love for the game combined with his utmost support for HBCU's is the exact representation we want," said John Pace, President and CEO, Classic For Columbus. "But this event is more than just fun and games. This event has value because it allows the entire community an opportunity to come together in unity and harmony to cheer on NBA hopefuls from HBCUs and Ohio's traditional universities. Youths will benefit from seeing an arena filled with accomplished athletes and celebrities who serve as positive role models and mentors."

About Classic For Columbus

Classic For Columbus seeks to promote education, economic development and diversity while raising funds for scholarships and institutions of higher learning. The Ohio-based nonprofit was established in July 2020 by John Pace and his founding committee comprised of over 25 representatives from college alumni chapters, fraternities and sororities, service and civic groups, professional associations, faith-based groups and community leaders.