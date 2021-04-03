NSU men's hoops home to HBCU Co-Player of the Year, Co-Coach of the Year

NORFOLK, Va. (NSUSpartans.com) – HBCU All-Stars LLC & CBS Sports announced the 2020-21 HBCU All-Stars on Saturday in conjunction with the Final Four, and two Spartans reaped the rewards of Norfolk State’s memorable men’s basketball season.

Senior guard Devante Carter was selected HBCU Co-Player of the Year and Robert Jones was named Co-Coach of the Year in voting conducted by MEAC and SWAC member institutions, coaches, sports information directors and HBCU All-Stars selection committee members.

Carter was a second-team All-MEAC selection in addition to earning a spot on the MEAC All-Tournament Team. A three-time MEAC Player of the Week, Carter averaged 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in leading the Spartans to the MEAC Northern Division regular season co-championship and the 2021 MEAC tournament title.

Jones directed the Spartans to a 17-8 overall record in addition to the third regular-season MEAC title and second MEAC tournament title in program history. This year’s Spartans became the first team in NSU’s Division I history to win both the regular season and tournament championships in the same season.

Carter shared the Player of the Year award with Texas Southern’s Michael Weathers. Jones shared the Coach of the Year honor with Texas Southern’s Johnny Jones.

This year marked the first time ever that both the MEAC and SWAC champions won NCAA tournament games in the same year. NSU defeated Appalachian State in the First Four for the program’s second NCAA Division I Tournament win in as many trips to the Big Dance. TSU defeated Mount St. Mary’s in the First Four.

The HBCU All-Stars, Players and Coaches of the Year were recognized during the Final Four pre-game Show on CBS Sports on Saturday. The partnership between CBS Sports and HBCU All-Stars LLC will highlight HBCUs each year during the Final Four, celebrating the history, culture and impact of HBCUs on the game of basketball and highlighting ViacomCBS’ previously announced commitment to scholarship funds and internship opportunities for HBCU students.