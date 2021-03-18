NSU men's hoops to host virtual basketball pep rally Thursday night

NORFOLK, Va. (NSUSpartans.com) – Norfolk State fans everywhere are invited to show their school spirit at a virtual pep rally in advance of the second NCAA men's basketball tournament appearance in school history on Thursday night.

The pep rally will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday and leads into the Spartans' 8:40 p.m. NCAA First Four game against Appalachian State. Fans will hear from men's basketball coach Robert Jones and NSU President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston in Indiana, see behind the scenes video of the team preparing for the "Big Dance" and more.

To join the pep rally, click here: https://nsu-edu.zoom.us/j/91018178960?pwd=VWZFQkUyQmlZK0ZUTjR2Q3dFTWZ4Zz09 and use passcode 848789 if prompted.