NSU men’s, women’s basketball earn No. 2 seed in MEAC Tournament

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk State men’s and women’s basketball teams have both earned a No. 2 seed in this week’s upcoming MEAC Tournament, which gets underway Thursday at the Norfolk Scope Arena.

The Spartan men (14-7, 8-4 MEAC), who tied for first place in the conference’s Northern Division, will be the No. 2 seed from the division after Coppin State took first due to the head-to-head tiebreaker between the teams. The Spartans begin tournament play at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday in a quarterfinal matchup against North Carolina Central, the No. 3 seed from the MEAC South.

The NSU women (4-8, 3-5) finished second in the Southern Division. They will play in the tournament’s first quarterfinal at noon Thursday against Coppin State, the No. 3 seed from the Northern Division.

Both the men’s and women’s brackets consist of just six teams due in large part to opt-outs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets will not be sold to the general public for this week’s tournament. Attendance will be limited to guests of the coaches and student-athletes.

Quarterfinal and semifinal games will be streamed live on FloHoops (www.flohoops.com [flohoops.com]), and Saturday’s championship games will be shown live on ESPN platforms. The men’s title game will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 1 p.m., and the women’s championship game (approximate 3:30 p.m. start) will be shown live on ESPN3 and rebroadcast on ESPNU on Sunday, March 14 at 8 a.m.