NSU men's, women's teams playing at Norfolk Scope in bid to win MEAC championship, enter NCAA tournament

Norfolk State basketball
Norfolk State prepares for a game against Maryland-Eastern Shore on February 12, 2022.
Posted at 1:33 PM, Mar 12, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk State University's men's and women's teams are both playing at the Norfolk Scope Saturday in a bid to win the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Championship and get into the NCAA tournament.

NSU's men's team is facing Coppin State University, while its women's team is facing Howard University.

Friday night, NSU affirmed its top-seed title in a 72-36 win over Morgan State in the MEAC semi-finals.

If NSU wins Saturday, it will be the first time the university has gone to back-to-back Big Dances since going to Division I.

This is a developing story.

