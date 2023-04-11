NSU's Bankston added to Portsmouth Invitational Tournament field

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- Joe Bryant Jr. won't be the only Norfolk State star suiting up in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament this week.

Spartan senior forward Kris Bankston was added to the field on Tuesday afternoon. He replaces VCU's Brandon Johns.

Bankston brought fans at Echols Hall to their feet on many occasions with his thunderous dunks throughout his career. He earned All-MEAC First Team status this past season, averaging 14.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He also tallied 47 blocked shots, good enough for second in the conference, and grabbed conference All-Defensive Team honors as well.

His best showing of the season came during a February 27 road game at North Carolina Central in which Bankston scored 29 points and pulled down 12 boards.

The NSU big man joins the Jani-King team roster, which will play its first game on Thursday at 7:00 PM.

Scouts from all 30 NBA teams and professional overseas organizations will be on hand for the four-day event at Churchland High School. The tournament tips off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM.