NSU's Bryant, former Catholic star Bolton take floor on PIT opening night

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- An April tradition tipped off in Portsmouth on Wednesday as 64 of the top college basketball seniors in the nation convened on Churchland High School.

The 69th edition of the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament got underway with two games opening up the event. A handful of players of local interest took the floor to get things going, including one who has called the 757 home for his entire basketball career.

Norfolk State's Joe Bryant Jr. started at guard for his Portsmouth Partnership team, taking the floor to the loudest ovation of the night. Family and friends came out to cheer on the Lake Taylor alumnus and two time MEAC Player of the Year.

"It meant a lot to see all of these Spartan fans, Norfolk fans, just Seven Cities fan in general," Bryant said. "It means a lot for them to come out here and show support. They didn't have to, but I'm thankful for them. I wouldn't be here without them today."

Bryant played 27 minutes on Wednesday night, scoring 13 points and dishing out a team-high six assists, though Portsmouth Partnership fell to K&D Rounds Landscaping, 104-82. It was a treat for his Spartan teammates and coaches to see him on the PIT stage.

"He took the stairs, he hasn't [taken] the elevator," NSU head coach Robert Jones said of his point guard. "He didn't play as much as he wanted to as a freshman and he got better and better. Then he became two-time player of the year, NABC MVP and now he's playing in the PIT and hopefully he'll have a good showing out here, too."

The first contest of the day saw former Virginia Beach resident Rasir Bolton and the Portsmouth Sports Club team fall to Mike Duman Auto Sales, 96-84. Liberty's Darius McGhee paced Mike Duman with a game-high 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting.

Bolton, who played a year of high school basketball at Catholic, scored 13 points in 29 minutes of work. The former Crusader, who capped off his college career with a successful stint at Gonzaga, was happy to return to familiar territory.

"It's basically my second home," Bolton said of Hampton Roads. "I played a lot of AAU up here growing up. It's only an hour and a half from my house so it's definitely good to be back home."

Bolton hails from Petersburg and graduated from Massanutten Military Academy. He spent time at Penn State and Iowa State at the college level before landing with Gonzaga.

Three games grace the Portsmouth Invitational Schedule on Thursday. Bryant and Bolton will square off when their teams meet at 3:15. Norfolk State forward Kris Bankston and Jani-King meet Roger Brown's Restaurant and Virginia Tech forward Justyn Mutts at 7:00 PM. Norfolk Sports Club and Sales System, Ltd. cap off the day at 9:00 PM.

