Ocean Lakes coach, former ODU player Mullen passes away

Former Old Dominion basketball player Mario Mullen
Posted at 11:31 PM, Jul 05, 2024

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Mario Mullen grew into a staple of 757 basketball as both a player and a coach. Now the Hampton Roads hoops world has a void in it.

Old Dominion announced that Mullen passed away at the age of 50.

Mullen experienced success on the high school basketball court in Virginia Beach, helping Bayside to back-to-back state championships in 1990 and 1991 and claiming state player of the year honors in 1991.

He would go on to play his college basketball at Old Dominion from 1992-1996, playing alongside current Monarchs' head coach Mike Jones and assistant Odell Hodge. Mullen earned All-CAA freshman honors in 1993 and helped ODU top Villanova in the 1995 NCAA Tournament. He averaged 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game during his college career.

The past three years has seen Mullen serve as the head basketball coach at Ocean Lakes. Condolences and messages began to flood Twitter after the news of his passing broke Friday night.

This is a developing story and we'll continue to update you as more information becomes available.

