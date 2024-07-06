Ocean Lakes coach, former ODU player Mullen passes away

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Mario Mullen grew into a staple of 757 basketball as both a player and a coach. Now the Hampton Roads hoops world has a void in it.

Old Dominion announced that Mullen passed away at the age of 50.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former men's basketball player Mario Mullen. Mario earned CAA All-Freshman honors and named to the all-trny team as part of the 1995 CAA Championship team the year ODU beat Villanova in the NCAAs.

Mullen experienced success on the high school basketball court in Virginia Beach, helping Bayside to back-to-back state championships in 1990 and 1991 and claiming state player of the year honors in 1991.

He would go on to play his college basketball at Old Dominion from 1992-1996, playing alongside current Monarchs' head coach Mike Jones and assistant Odell Hodge. Mullen earned All-CAA freshman honors in 1993 and helped ODU top Villanova in the 1995 NCAA Tournament. He averaged 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game during his college career.

The past three years has seen Mullen serve as the head basketball coach at Ocean Lakes. Condolences and messages began to flood Twitter after the news of his passing broke Friday night.

Heartbroken to report tonight the passing of Ocean Lakes Head Basketball Coach Mario Mullen - who was Group AAA State Player of the Year at Bayside in 1991 and later helped #ODU knock off Villanova in the 1995 NCAA Tournament - has passed away.



