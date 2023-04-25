Ocean Lakes product Alston heading back to 757, transferring to ODU

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Many players say that they chose their college football program because it made them feel at home. Ocean Lakes product Myles Alston actually is coming home.

Alston announced on Monday on social media that he will transfer to Old Dominion. The wide receiver will return to Hampton Roads after two seasons at Pittsburgh.

The former Dolphin redshirted the 2021 season and appeared in seven games this past year on special teams as a reserve wide receiver. He was a Top 25 recruit in Virginia for the Class of 2021, according to ESPN and Rivals, coming out of Ocean Lakes and had nearly 20 scholarship offers.

Alston joins an Old Dominion squad looking to sure up the ranks at receiver. The Monarchs lost two of their biggest ball-catching threats in Ali Jennings to Virginia Tech and Zach Kuntz to the NFL Draft.

ODU opens its season on September 2 at Virginia Tech.