ODU alum Pasquantino named American League Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, MO (WTKR)- Former Old Dominion baseball star Vinnie Pasquantino is enjoying his rookie season in the Major Leagues and he picked up a pretty big honor with which to start his big league trophy case.

Pasquantino was named the American League Player of the Week by Major League Baseball on Monday.

The Royals first baseman hit .455 across six games last week, belting four home runs and tallying six RBI during the stretch. He opened the week by hitting a home run in each game of a double-header against the White Sox and capped it off with a round-tripper on Sunday in a 4-0 win over the Dodgers.

Pasquantino was called up at the end of June by Kansas City after raking with AAA Omaha to open the season. He's hitting .260 with seven home runs and 12 RBI in 41 games since his promotion and is the first Royal to earn player of the week accolades since Andrew Benintendi did so last September.

San Diego's Manny Machado pulled in National League Player of the Week honors.

During his time in Omaha to open 2022, Pasquantino hit .280 with 18 home runs and 67 RBI in 69 games, his first season at the AAA level.

Kansas City enters the week with a 48-68 record, good enough for fourth place in the American League Central. The Royals open up a three game series with the Twins on Monday night in Minneapolis.