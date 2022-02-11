ODU announces plan to leave Conference USA in June

NORFOLK, Va. - Old Dominion University has announced it will leave Conference USA come June 30, 2022.

This means they will not participate in the conference for the 2022-23 athletic season.

ODU said they first told the Conference about their intentions in early December 2021 and added that since then, the University "clearly and consistently repeated its intentions to the Conference."

"The University offered to cooperate with the Conference to ensure that all remaining C-USA members had complete competitive schedules for those sports in which the University competes. The Conference refuses to discuss such an arrangement with the University. The remaining members of Conference USA deserve certainty about their schedules as they plan for competition next year. For their sake, the University makes public its intent," the university said in a press release Friday.

