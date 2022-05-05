ODU baseball product Vinnie Pasquantino quickly rising up Royals ranks

NORFOLK, Va. - Former Old Dominion baseball player Vinnie Pasquantino has quickly climbed the minor league ranks.

In three seasons, the first baseman has gone from being drafted by the Kansas City Royals to playing for the team's Triple-A affiliate.

He currently leads the Omaha Storm Chasers in home runs and RBI, and has a .284 batting average.

After making it to the highest level of minor league baseball, the former Monarch is not far off from the big leagues, and shares what it's like balancing his MLB dreams with staying in the moment in Triple-A.

"It's tough because for everybody that's in that clubhouse, you want to be a Major League Baseball player," Pasquantino said. "To be at the level right underneath major leagues, everybody knows that you're an injury or something away from getting that call.

"What I'm focused on is what I can control, and that's having good at-bats and playing good defense at first, and things will work themselves out."

Pasquantino has played in the Royals' farm system since being drafted by the team in 2019. He was selected in the 11th round, 319th overall.