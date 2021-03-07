ODU baseball wins rubber match vs. Northeastern in extra-inning walk-off

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – Junior Brock Gagliardi singled up the left center field to drive in a run in the 11th inning to give the Old Dominion (8-3) baseball team a thrilling 3-2 win over Northeastern (3-4) on Sunday afternoon at the Bud Metheny Baseball Complex.

Using the NCAA extra-innings rule by placing a runner on second, Robbie Petracci led off by notching a double up the right line to plate second base runner Andy Garriola and tie up the game, 2-2. Gagliardi came to the plate and belted the game-winning hit to give ODU the walk-off win and earn the series over the Huskies.

"It was another fantastic college baseball game. You couldn't ask for much more if you watched this series. Both teams were evenly matched, explained ODU head coach Chris Finwood. "We hit a walk off home run Friday, then they hit a home run in the ninth on Saturday, now we win it in the 11th here Sunday. Both teams pitched and defended well. We hit a ton of balls hard right at them, sometimes that's the game but the field was playing bigger today with the wind blowing in. We finally got a couple to fall in there in the 11th."

ODU got on the board first with a bases loaded Kyle Battle walk, which knocked in Gagliardi, who also walked in that second inning. Northeastern quickly responded in the top of the third inning with a Spencer Smith sacrifice fly, which plated one Husky to tie up the game, 1-1.

The game remained, 1-1 until the Huskies scored off another sacrifice fly in the top of the 11th, making it a 2-1 game.

Jason Hartline earned the win for ODU, fanning two batters in two innings of action.

Up Next

ODU will hit the road to take on former CAA foe, William & Mary in a midweek game on Wednesday, March 10.