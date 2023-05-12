ODU basketball books Christmas trip to Hawaii

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Many people like to make their holiday plans well in advance. Jeff Jones and the Old Dominion basketball team are doing just that as they'll spend Christmas in a tropical climate.

The Monarchs are part of the 2023 Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii, this December, the program announced on Thursday. The event runs from December 21-24.

ODU will be joined in the tournament by Georgia Tech, Nevada, St. Mary's, TCU, Temple, UMass and host Hawaii. The Monarchs have faced the Yellow Jackets, Warriors and Horned Frogs on previous occasions. Nevada, St. Mary's and TCU all made appearances in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, so there are probable chances for the silver and blue to pick up some resume-boosting victories.

Jones and company took part in the Charleston Classic last November, coming away with a victory over Southern Conference champion Furman and nearly coming back to top Virginia Tech and Davidson.

The Monarchs finished 2022-2023 with a 19-12 record, 11-7 in their return to the Sun Belt Conference, winning nine of their last 12 regular season games. They'll return leading scorer Chaunce Jenkins, top big man Dericko Williams and likely starting point guard Imo Essien. Jones was also able to add some key transfers during the offseason.