Watch
Sports

Actions

ODU basketball's leading scorer Malik Curry to transfer to West Virginia

items.[0].image.alt
News 3
Malik Curry
Posted at 10:20 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 10:20:16-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Former Old Dominion University standout guard Malik Curry will be transferring to West Virginia University.

Curry started every game he played in for ODU during the 2020-21 season and scored double figures in 18 of the 19 contests. Curry led the Monarchs in scoring, assists, steals, three-point percentage and free-throw percentage.

Within Conference USA, Curry ranked third for free-throw percentage (85.1%), fourth for steals per game (1.84), seventh for field goal percentage (44.5%), ninth for points per game (15.6) and assists per game (3.6), as well as 14th for minutes played per game (32:07).

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education