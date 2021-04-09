ODU basketball's leading scorer Malik Curry to transfer to West Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. - Former Old Dominion University standout guard Malik Curry will be transferring to West Virginia University.

Curry started every game he played in for ODU during the 2020-21 season and scored double figures in 18 of the 19 contests. Curry led the Monarchs in scoring, assists, steals, three-point percentage and free-throw percentage.

Within Conference USA, Curry ranked third for free-throw percentage (85.1%), fourth for steals per game (1.84), seventh for field goal percentage (44.5%), ninth for points per game (15.6) and assists per game (3.6), as well as 14th for minutes played per game (32:07).