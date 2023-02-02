ODU football adds four FCS opponents to future schedules

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Four opponents found their way onto Old Dominion's football schedule, including two 757 neighbors.

Texas A&M Commerce, North Carolina Central, Norfolk State and William & Mary will make respective visits to S.B. Ballard Stadium after being added to future slates.

Texas A&M Commerce recently made the transition from Division II to FCS and will replace Buffalo on the 2023 schedule this coming fall. The Monarchs' 2023 non-conference slate is now complete, as Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Liberty will face ODU as well.

North Carolina Central will make the trip to Norfolk in 2025. The Eagles were 10-2 last year and upset Jackson State to wrap up its season.

Norfolk State will take on Old Dominion on the Monarchs' home field on September 5, 2026. This will mark the first meeting between the cross-town foes since 2019.

September 1 2029 will see William & Mary come to Norfolk.

Old Dominion's full schedule will be released later this month.