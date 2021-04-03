ODU football closes out spring practice with Spring Scrimmage

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – Old Dominion University football will close out spring practice with the Spring Scrimmage on Saturday, April 3 at 11 a.m. at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

The capacity of the scrimmage is 1,000 spectators, which will consist of family and friends of the team and staff, administration, as well as ODU students, band, and spirit squads.

The scrimmage will be broadcast on ESPN Radio 94.1, as "Voice of the Monarchs", Ted Alexander, and Andy Mashaw will call the action. The program will feature exclusive coach and player interviews sprinkled throughout the broadcast. A full wrap-up following the scrimmage will be available on www.odusports.com, including post-game comments from Head Coach Ricky Rahne, and a highlight reel of the scrimmage.

ODU Football's 2021 schedule features six home games, including non-conference home games against Hampton (Sept. 11) and Buffalo (Sept. 25), who finished the season ranked in the final AP Top 25 poll. Click here for a full schedule.