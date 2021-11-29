ODU football dismisses offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell

NORFOLK, Va. - On Sunday afternoon, Old Dominion announced the dismissal of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell.

The move was made just one day after the Monarchs beat Charlotte 56-34 in their season finale, earning bowl eligibility for just the second time in program history.

"I would like to thank Kirk for his hard work and diligence throughout the last two years," head coach Ricky Rahne said in a statement. "He is a good football coach and a man of excellent character. This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program."

Campbell followed Rahne to ODU from Penn State when a head coaching change was made following the 2019 season. Campbell was offensive analyst for three seasons with the Nittany Lions after serving as offensive coordinator at Alderson Broaddus, wide receivers and tight ends coach at Tiffin and wide receivers and tight ends graduate assistant at West Virginia Wesleyan.