Watch
Sports

Actions

ODU football lands commitment from former Notre Dame QB Brendon Clark

items.[0].image.alt
John Bazemore/AP
Notre Dame quarterback Brendon Clark (7) warms up before the first half of an NCAA college football game between Georgia and Notre Dame, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Notre Dame Georgia Football
Posted at 8:47 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 20:47:19-05

NORFOLK, Va. - Old Dominion football has landed a commitment from former Notre Dame quarterback Brendon Clark.

Clark announced his commitment on Twitter, where he posted, "Thankful for the opportunity!"

Clark announced his decision to part ways with the Fighting Irish earlier this season. He attended Notre Dame after decommitting from Wake Forest. Clark is a Virginia native and attended high school at Midlothian.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign