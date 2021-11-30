ODU football lands commitment from former Notre Dame QB Brendon Clark

NORFOLK, Va. - Old Dominion football has landed a commitment from former Notre Dame quarterback Brendon Clark.

Clark announced his commitment on Twitter, where he posted, "Thankful for the opportunity!"

Clark announced his decision to part ways with the Fighting Irish earlier this season. He attended Notre Dame after decommitting from Wake Forest. Clark is a Virginia native and attended high school at Midlothian.