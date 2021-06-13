ODU football lands commitment from Oscar Smith quarterback Ethan Vasko

NORFOLK, Va. - The Old Dominion football team landed a commitment from Oscar Smith High School quarterback Ethan Vasko on Saturday afternoon.

Vasko recently finished up his junior season at Oscar Smith, where the Tigers won their first state title since 2011.

In Vasko's tweet about the commitment, he stated, "First off I would like to thank my family for always being there for me and supporting me through this process. I would also like to thank my coaches for pushing me to be the best of my abilities! I also want to thank the coaches who have recruited me throughout the process!

"With that being said I am 100% COMMITTED TO OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY"