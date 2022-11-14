ODU football joins sports community in mourning of UVA players

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Two months ago, Old Dominion and Virginia met on the gridiron. On Monday, the Monarchs joined the football community in mourning Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry.

The three Cavaliers were shot and killed after returning from a field trip to Washington D.C. on Sunday night, sending shockwaves across the country. Davis and Chandler were both receivers on the team, while Perry suited up at linebacker.

"Something like this puts things into a little bit more perspective," Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne said on Monday. "You know one of your responsibilities is to take care of and try to make sure people are safe and healthy and get prepared for the future and to see three futures taken away, that's hard for any coach."

Rahne said he had reached out to a few of his players who have connections to the three victims and added that he's available for whoever needs him. He noted that the university has mental health professionals available for student-athletes as well. During his press conference Monday, the head Monarch said he was happy that he already had a team meeting scheduled prior to the tragedy in Charlottesville.

"I get to see all of our players today, which has a little bit more meaning," Rahne said, adding that he doesn't usually get to see them on Mondays. "It's just different than it was. I'm glad I get to see their faces."

College football is often compared to a community of its own. Rahne and Virginia head coach Tony Elliott have crossed paths at various events since Elliott's arrival in Charlottesville earlier this year. The Old Dominion head coach had high praise for the first year leader of the Wahoos.

"I know Coach Elliott is a great man and UVA football and those young men are lucky to have him leading them right now," he said.

Players at programs throughout the nation digested the news of the players' deaths on Monday. Old Dominion linebacker Jason Henderson said he found out about the tragic incident on Monday morning. Gun violence is a subject that hits close to home for the sophomore.

"Unfortunately that's something I've been through before," Henderson said. "When I was in high school, we lost our quarterback and that was devastating, so for me, it only allows me to realize what they're going through and all I want to be able to do is have them in my thoughts and prayers and I feel for everyone that is in the situation right now. It's kind of hard to even speak about, honestly."

Monarch offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri also learned of the shooting on Monday morning.

"It's devastating for those families," the senior said. "I could never imagine what it feels like to be on a team [where] that happens and I really don't know where they go from here. It's a very very tough situation for them and I feel for them and I feel for their families."

Davis was a wide receiver who was finding production again after returning from an injury. In eight games, the junior pulled in 16 receptions for 371 yards and two touchdowns. Chandler, also a receiver who has ties to Virginia Beach, had yet to appear in a game for Virginia after transferring from Wisconsin. Perry was in his third year seeing the field for the Cavaliers as a linebacker, tallying seven tackles in six games, including a tackle for loss.

Condolences from all across the sports community filled social media on Monday. LeBron James, the Washington Commanders and the White House were among those who publicly sent their thoughts to the Cavalier family.