ODU Football promotes Reihner to offensive coordinator

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — Ricky Rahne is once again handing the reigns of the Old Dominion offense to his offensive line coach.

Kevin Reihner was promoted on Sunday to offensive coordinator while keeping his duties as offensive line coach.

He replaces Dave Patenaude, who resigned his position on August 12, just three weeks before the season kicks off.

Reihner is in his third season with the Monarchs but this is not the first time he's called plays for ODU. He had that responsibility during the Myrtle Beach Bowl a season ago.

Rahne also promoted three other coaches; wide receivers coach Mark Dupuis is now the pass game coordinator, running backs coach Tony Lucas adds assistant head coach duties, and tight ends coach Justin Harper has been named offensive recruiting coordinator.

Additionally, Greg Jones is being brought onto staff as an assistant offensive line coach. Jones was previously at Wake Forest for six seasons where held numerous roles, including offensive and defensive analysts and a linebackers coach.

"We are excited to add Coach Jones to our program,” Rahne said. "He has a wide array of experience and expertise that will be extremely valuable, and his proven track record of recruiting will also be a tremendous asset."

ODU completes its staff reshuffling in time to begin preparing for its opener against Virginia Tech. The Hokies comes to Norfolk on September 2.