ODU football to host spring scrimmage on April 3

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) - ODU Athletics announced that it will not host a traditional spring football game in 2021. The Monarchs will instead conduct a modified intra-squad scrimmage on Saturday, April 3 at 11 a.m. that will be broadcast on ESPN Radio 94.1. ODU plans to allow the previous maximum attendance of 1,000 spectators, which will consist of family and friends of the team and staff, administration, as well as ODU students, band, and spirit squads.

The recent easing of capacity restrictions does not provide enough time to prepare the stadium, and campus, for an event that could accommodate up to 6,000 spectators. Significant modifications to stadium operations would include increased staffing, restroom availability, concessions, social-distancing and other safety measures.

Capacity restrictions for indoor and outdoor sports and entertainment venues within the Commonwealth have been easing recently, and ODU Athletics is optimistic that attendance limits will trend favorably for the fall football season.

"We do not want to provide our fans with a subpar experience in their first trip back to S.B. Ballard Stadium since 2019. We are focused on welcoming our fans back this fall and offering a vibrant gameday environment with scores of fans in the stands. Our first home game against Hampton will be a celebration of everything we enjoy about ODU football, and the much-anticipated first home game under Head Coach Ricky Rahne's leadership. I expect a capacity crowd in S.B. Ballard Stadium on Sept. 11," expressed ODU Director of Athletics, Dr. Wood Selig.

A radio broadcast of the scrimmage will be available on ESPN Radio 94.1, presented by Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group. Voice of the Monarchs, Ted Alexander, and Andy Mashaw will be on the call starting at 11 a.m. The program will feature exclusive coach and player interviews sprinkled throughout the broadcast. A full wrap-up following the scrimmage will be available on www.odusports.com, including post-game comments from Head Coach Ricky Rahne, and a highlight reel of the scrimmage. Fans can also follow all the action on ODU's new in-game app, "ODU Sports 360," available on iPhone and Android.

Information on renewing and purchasing 2021 ODU Football season tickets will be released within the next two weeks. Special promotions and new season ticket pricing for many sections of S.B. Ballard Stadium, starting at $99 for sideline seats, will be part of the announcement when season tickets go on sale.

ODU Football's 2021 schedule features six home games, including non-conference home games against Hampton (Sept. 11) and Buffalo (Sept. 25), who finished the season ranked in the final AP Top 25 poll. Click here for a full schedule.