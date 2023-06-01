ODU football to open under the lights at Virginia Tech

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- For the second straight season, Old Dominion will open its football season against Virginia Tech under the lights, only this time it will be in enemy territory.

ESPN announced on Wednesday that the Monarchs and Hokies will kickoff at 8:00 PM on September 2 when the two meet at Lane Stadium to begin their respective 2023 schedules. This marks the third time the two programs are squaring off in Blacksburg, but the first night game they will play on Tech's home field. Fans can catch the match-up on ACC Network.

Last season, ODU topped Virginia Tech at S.B. Ballard Stadium, 20-17, to open the campaign.

Ricky Rahne and company hold their home opener the following Saturday, September 9, at 6:00 PM against Louisiana. The first meeting on the football field between the two schools will air on ESPN+.

The Monarchs continue a three-game homestand on September 16 when Wake Forest comes to Norfolk. This marks the second meeting between ODU and the Demon Deacons in the last three years and will start at noon, airing on either ESPN or ESPN2. The stretch of home games wrap up on September 23 against Texas A&M Commerce at 3:30 PM, homecoming for the silver and blue.

It was also announced on Wednesday that ODU's November 11 game at Liberty will get underway at 1:00 PM. ESPN will determine on which network the game will air at a later date.

The remainder of Old Dominion's start times will be announced in the near future.

The Monarchs are coming off a 3-9 campaign in 2022, including a 2-6 showing in their first Sun Belt season.

