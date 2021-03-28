ODU head baseball coach Chris Finwood earns 500th career win

NORFOLK, Va. - On Saturday afternoon, Old Dominion baseball head coach Chris Finwood picked up his 500th career win.

The milestone was reached when the Monarchs beat Florida International 14-0, their first conference win of the season after opening C-USA play on Friday.

Congratulations to ODU head coach Chris Finwood on reaching 500 career wins!#ODUSports | #ReignOn | #Monarchs pic.twitter.com/9wiUhLTuhg — Old Dominion Baseball (@ODUBaseball) March 27, 2021

Finwood is in the midst of his 10th season at the helm of the ODU baseball program. In 2014, he was named ABCA East Region Coach of the Year. Three years later he received the VaSID Coach of the Year honor after compiling a 37-21 record, which marked the highest single-season win total for the program since 2006.

Through the past nine seasons, the Hampton native has produced 14 MLB draft selections, three All-Americans, seven Freshman All-Americans and 19 all-conference selections.