ODU head coach Milton-Jones earns Women's Basketball Hall of Fame nod

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion head women's basketball coach Delisha Milton-Jones will be etched into hoops immortality.

Milton-Jones is one of eight members of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022, announced on Monday during halftime of the Maryland-Iowa women's game on ESPN2.

A star on all levels at which she played, Milton-Jones won a gold medal with Team USA in 2000 and 2008, two WNBA championships with the Los Angeles Sparks and was the WNBA's record holder for career games played at the time of her retirement.

The current Monarchs' head coach was the Wade Trophy winner during her senior collegiate season at Florida, given to the best women's basketball player in the country, and was a first-team All-American. She was also the 1997 SEC Player of the Year. Milton-Jones was the fourth overall pick in the 1999 WNBA Draft.

Before arriving at Old Dominion, Milton-Jones was the head coach at Pepperdine. Her first season in Norfolk saw the Monarchs finish 13-11. Old Dominion is 19-5 in her second campaign at the helm.

The 2022 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set for June 22 in Knoxville.