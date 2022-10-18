ODU men ninth, women second in Sun Belt Preseason Basketball Poll

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WTKR)- Ahead of this week's Sun Belt Basketball Media Days, the league gave us a look at what it expects when it comes to the hardwood this season.

The Old Dominion men were picked to finish ninth in the conference this season, while the Monarch women are projected to finish second in the 14 team league.

Jeff Jones and his men's squad return four players who saw significant minutes during the 2021-2022 campaign, led by Mekhi Long and Charles Smith. D'Angelo Stines and Imo Essien also found consistent time on the floor a season ago. The Monarchs lost their top four scorers to either graduation or the transfer portal.

"I think they may have done us a favor. Let's just put it at that and leave it," Jones said of the ninth place projection. "I don't know that I necessarily put a lot of stock in it anyway, but I think that in a lot of ways is actually good and it doesn't bother me a bit."

Louisiana is the Sun Belt favorite on the men's side.

The ODU women were picked runners-up behind league favorite Troy with senior forward Amari Young earning preseason All-Conference Third Team honors. The silver and blue pulled in one first place vote. Delisha Milton-Jones's group returns six players from a year ago when the Monarchs advanced to the second round of the WNIT. Iggy Allen and Ajah Wayne departed, leaving ODU to make up the production of its top two scorers from a year ago.

Old Dominion men's basketball tips off its season on November 7 at home against Maryland-Eastern Shore, while the Monarch women hit the road to open the season that same night at Florida-Gulf Coast.