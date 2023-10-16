ODU men picked third in Sun Belt, Jenkins pulls in Preseason All-Conference nod

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WTKR)- Last year saw Old Dominion turn things around on the men's basketball court, flipping its record and asserting itself as a team that could beat any squad in the Sun Belt.

Now the league expects the Monarchs to take the next step.

ODU was picked to finish third in the Sun Belt Preseason Poll, released Monday by the league. The Monarchs received one first place vote and finished behind conference favorite James Madison and Appalachian State in the poll.

Jeff Jones and company finished 19-12, 11-7 in conference play in 2022-2023, their first season back in the Sun Belt. That marked a turnaround from the 12-19 campaign the silver and blue posted in 2021-2022. Six players return to the Monarch roster from last season's team, with nine newcomers joining the squad.

One of those six returners is Chaunce Jenkins, who was named a Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team member on Monday. Jenkins led ODU in scoring last season with 13.5 points per game while also dishing out a team-high 89 assists. He reached double figures in scoring in 15 of the Monarchs' 18 regular season conference contests.

Imo Essien, Bryce Baker, Dericko Williams, Jason Wade and Cooper Jones join Jenkins are returners from last year's group. Dani Pounds, Tyrone Williams, Vasean Allette and RJ Blakney are among those who could come in and contribute immediately in their first year with the Monarchs.

ODU will host Virginia State in an exhibition game on October 25 before tipping off its regular season November 6 at home against Virginia Wesleyan.