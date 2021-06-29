ODU men's basketball announces addition of transfer guard C.J. Keyser

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – Old Dominion men's basketball head coach Jeff Jones announced the addition of transfer C.J. Keyser (Baltimore, Maryland) to the Monarchs roster. Keyser, a 6-foot 3-inch and 190-pound guard, played his first two seasons at Wichita State, before spending the last two seasons at North Carolina Central.

"C.J. is a veteran guard who has proven at the collegiate level he can get buckets," said Jones. "Adding offensive production has been a priority this off-season and C.J. can help us do that. We are excited to have C.J. join our Monarch Family."

In 2020-21 at North Carolina Central, Keyser was named First Team All-MEAC and National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Second Team All-District. He finished the regular season third in the league in scoring with 16.4 points per game and eighth in field goal percentage at 46.8. He earned Player of the Week honors after exploding for a career-high 33 points in an overtime win over Southern on Nov. 26. Keyser reached double-digits in scoring in all 14 games the Eagles played last season and scored 20+ points twice. He also led the Eagles in scoring eight times in 2020-21.

In 2019-20 at NCCU, Keyser earned Third Team All-MEAC accolades after appearing in 23 games with nine starts, while averaging 25.7 minutes per game. He scored 11.6 points per game over the season and 15.8 points per contest in MEAC games, while shooting 56.8 percent from the floor and 39.5 percent from the perimeter against MEAC opponents with 3.3 rebounds per game. Keyser had a 51.6 success rate from the field over the season and shot 41.5 percent from the arc.

At Wichita State (2016-18), Keyser appeared in 43 games over two seasons as a Shocker. He totaled 78 points, 31 rebounds, 19 assists and eight steals in 247 total minutes and shot 79.3% from the foul line. He helped WSU to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances and the 2017 Missouri Valley Conference regular season and tournament titles.

Keyser played a prep year at powerhouse Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H, where he helped lead the Bobcats to a 25-9 finish, a league championship and a quarterfinal appearance at the National Prep Championships.

In high school at Sunrise Christian Academy, Keyser was a three-star recruit from both ESPN and Rivals and ranked as a top-20 shooting guard by ESPN. He was named MVP of four-different tournaments as a senior, including the prestigious Marshall County Hoopfest and the Kentucky Blue Grass National Championship. As a junior in 2013-14, Keyser led Patterson Mills High School in Baltimore to a Class 2A State Semifinal appearance.